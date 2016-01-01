Custom Woodwork Design

Crafted for your Lifestyle
I have been a hobby woodworker since I was a teenager, starting with creating small pieces. Once I moved into my first home, I built custom furniture to fit my new space. After that, I fell in love with making furniture. My passion is making custom furniture for clients that they can cherish for years to come. I build things to last for generations and would be honored to partner with you on your next project.
Each piece is designed to fit the space and according to your requests. I start with a consultation to find out what you're looking for. We'll work together to finalize a design you love, then, I get to building!
I create pieces you can enjoy for years to come. If you ever encounter a design flaw or craftsmanship issue, I will fix or replace the piece–you only pay shipping. I'm also always available to help you you maintain the look of your wood.
